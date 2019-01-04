CHICAGO (CBS) — A former teacher in far southwest suburban Braidwood is accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy.

Dayna Chidester taught at Reed-Custer High School, but the school says she quit while being investigated.

Prosecutors say the abuse happened over four months.

The victim was not a Reed-Custer Student, but in December a parent of a Reed-Custer High School student contacted one of the district’s school resource officers and alleged that text messages related to illegal drugs were exchanged between the high school student and Chidester.

Braidwood police are investigating the situation, but according to a release from the school, police say the text messages did exist.

Chidester is no longer allowed on school property and will be barred from having anycontact with Reed-Custer students.

Chidester pleaded not guilty.