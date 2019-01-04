CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were on the scene of what appears to be a rush hour shooting near the Dan Ryan at the Garfield exit ramp Friday afternoon.

Illinois State Police were at the scene helping Chicago Police after reported gunfire in the area, police say.

Chicago Police recover weapons from a vehicle that was taken in a vehicular hijacking from Area North and later involved in a traffic crash in the 5400 block of South Wells. Area Central Detective are currently investigating. pic.twitter.com/AWR6T0xBLf — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 5, 2019

There were reports of loud noises around 4:09 p.m. near 43rd and the Dan Ryan Expressway. When police got to the area, they saw two vehicles fleeing southbound on the Dan Ryan, which then struck a third vehicle on the southbound ramp at the 5500 block of South Wells.

Police say the offenders fled from both of the vehicles involved.

No one is in custody. Two weapons were recovered from inside the vehicle.

One person was injured during the incident but in unknown condition.

Area Central detectives are investigating.