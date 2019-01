CHICAGO (CBS)– A group of six to seven teenagers attacked and robbed a 29-year-old-victim at a CTA Blue Line train platform in the 4000 block of S. Damen just before 4:30 a.m Saturday morning.

According to police, the offenders struck, with closed fists, and kicked the victim. The teens then took the victim’s personal belongings and fled the scene.

Area Central Detectives are speaking to a person of interest.