CHICAGO (CBS)– A passenger’s e-cigarette caused a small fire on a plane that landed in Chicago Friday night, according to an American Airlines spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the e-cigarette was in a passenger’s bag when it started the fire on flight 168 from Las Vegas, with 138 passengers and six crew members on board.

Flights attendants extinguished the fire and the plane taxied to the gate around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported.