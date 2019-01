Chicago (CBS) — Leidy Calderon-Rojas, 15, was reported missing from Humboldt Park, police said.

She is known to frequent the 6100 block of South Whipple Street.

She was last seen wearing a thin black coat, gray shirt and white pants with holes in them.

She is Hispanic and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.