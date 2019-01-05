Chicago (CBS) — Police are looking into a beating that took place at a CTA Blue Line station early Saturday morning.

About half a dozen people are accused of attacking the 29-year-old victim around 4:20 a.m., which brought police to the Illinois Medical District station and caused travel delays.

Police say a group of six to seven males in their teens pummeled and kicked the victim before taking his personal belongings and running off.

The injuries do not appear to be serious as the victim refused medical attention.

Detectives are speaking to a person of interest.

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson detailed the latest crime.

“We had some individuals that attacked a gentleman, stole some property from him and ran right into some police officers who immediately took them into custody,” Johnson said. “Our CTA system is blanketed with high definition cameras. You commit a crime on the CTA, you will be identified and you will be arrested.”

Surveillance video played a role in prosecuting attacks from a week ago. Police were responding to a string of mob crimes just off the Mag Mile, including a battery on the State and Chicago Red Line platform.

Two juveniles were charged in connection with the Dec. 29 beating.

The victim there suffered bone fractures and abrasions. Cops said the CTA video helped their case.

Johnson doubts the two incidents are connected, but police are looking into both.