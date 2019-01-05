Chicago (CBS) — Following recent mob attacks, police are sending a clear message. At one “L” stop, neighbors say they are seeing a larger police presence than normal.

Neighbor Adam Jobes said he’d noticed a more visible police presence Saturday night near Chicago and State.

“Just recently they just started being here,” Jobes said.

One week ago, police were called to a disturbance at a McDonald’s preceded by an attack on the nearby Red Line platform.

Two juveniles were charged in connection with the Dec. 29 beating.

It was all part of a string of mob crimes involving dozens of teens just off and on the Magnificent Mile.

Police are looking into an attack at the Cermak-Chinatown Red Line stop Saturday.

Police say they’ve arrested two juveniles following a disturbance.

CPD has a few juveniles in custody after a Red Line disturbance at Cermak stop. Victim was able to identify offenders. 009th and CTA special employment assisted with the arrest. @AJGuglielmi — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 5, 2019

Hours earlier at the Blue Line Illinois Medical District station, police say a 29-year-old victim was pummeled and kicked by six to seven male teenagers.

Around 4:20 a.m., the attackers took the victim’s personal belongings and ran off, some right into the waiting arms of the law.

“We had some individuals that attacked a gentleman, stole some property from him and ran right into some police officers who immediately took them into custody,” CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson said. “Our CTA system is blanketed with high definition cameras. You commit a crime on the CTA, you will be identified and you will be arrested.”

Police said there’s a person of interest in custody with the Blue Line attack.

Johnson says there’s no evidence of any connection between the group attacks but that officers are investigating.

CBS 2 reached out to the CTA for comment, but no one has responded so far.