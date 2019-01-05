CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for the driver of a 2000 black Honda Accord, who ran away after crashing into a police car and injuring two officers in the Irving Park neighborhood.

Two on-duty police officers were driving west on Irving Park, when they were hit head-on by a Honda heading South on Spaulding.

Police say the driver jumped out of the Honda and ran, leaving behind a 25-year-old female passenger.

The two Chicago Police officers and the female passenger were taken to the hospital.

One of the officers may have broken ribs and the other is experiencing some neck pain. The female passenger suffered injuries to her face.

The entire street will remain closed as police continue to investigate this incident.