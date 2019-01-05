Chicago (CBS) — As part of the Chicago Fire Department’s partnership with Home Depot, smoke detectors are on sale for 99 cents at 11 Chicago store locations while supplies last.
The locations with smoke detectors for 99 cents this weekend are:
- 2555 N. Normandy Ave.
- 2803 S. Cicero Ave.
- 1232 W. North Ave.
- 200-232 W. 87th St.
- 1300 S. Clinton St.
- 2750 N. Elston Ave.
- 1919 N. Cicero Ave.
- 2665 N. Halsted St.
- 3500 N. Kimball Ave.
- 4555 S. Western Ave.
- 6211 N. Lincoln Ave.
