Chicago (CBS) — A group of thieves made off with a haul of diamonds from a Vernon Hills jewelry store.

It happened at a Jared store on Townline Road just before closing around 9 p.m. Friday.

Police say three men, wearing black clothing, walked into the store.

They used hammers to smash a display case full of diamonds, stole the gems and then drove off in a gray minivan.

No one was injured.

At this time, police don’t know the value of the stolen diamonds.