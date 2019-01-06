CHICAGO (CBS)– Three taxi drivers reported being robbed at gunpoint on the North and Northwest side, according to Chicago police.

Police say in all three incidents the taxi driver picked up multiple male passengers, who displayed a handgun and demanded money. The offenders then took money and the drivers’ personal belongings and fled on foot.

The incidents occurred in the areas of the 4600 Block of N. Kasson Avenue, the 5700 Block of N. Christiana Avenue and the 6100 Block of N. Seeley Avenue.

During the incident on Christiana Avenue, the offenders took possession of the victim’s taxi and drove away from the scene.

Officials released the descriptions of the offenders:

-Male White Hispanic, 18 to 20 years-old, 5’05 to 5’08, 150-170 pounds.

-Male White Hispanic, 20 to 22 years-old, 5’00 to 5’05, 140-160 pounds.

-Male Black, 16 to 22 years-old, 5’04 to 5’09, 130 to 160 pounds

Police are asking drivers to be aware of this crime and report any suspicious requests when picking up passengers.