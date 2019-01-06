CHICAGO (CBS)–At halftime, the Chicago Bears are leading the Philadelphia Eagles, who trail 3-6.
The Bears are on a quest to win a playoff game for the first time in eight years.
With a 7-1 home record this season (they lost to the Patriots), the Bears have enjoyed their best home record since they went 7-1 in 2005. This is also the first year the team has defeated all three of their NFC North opponents in Chicago since 2010.
In both 2005 and 2010, the Bears won their division with an 11-5 record.
