CHICAGO (CBS)–At halftime, the Chicago Bears are leading the Philadelphia Eagles, who trail 3-6.

The Bears are on a quest to win a playoff game for the first time in eight years.

Cody Parkey 29yd FG gives the #Bears a 6-3 halftime lead. Who would’ve thunk Parkey & the punter O’Donnell would be the offensive MVP’s thus far? Mitch should have 3 picks. Bird brain penalties & butterfingers from the #Eagles saving them. — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) January 6, 2019

Did we just witness the first ever incomplete fumble? pic.twitter.com/XvFxpG23Gk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 6, 2019

With a 7-1 home record this season (they lost to the Patriots), the Bears have enjoyed their best home record since they went 7-1 in 2005. This is also the first year the team has defeated all three of their NFC North opponents in Chicago since 2010.

In both 2005 and 2010, the Bears won their division with an 11-5 record.

Cody Parkey's 29-yard field goal as time expires in the first half gives the Bears a 6-3 halftime lead. The Bears will receive the second half kickoff. — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) January 6, 2019

Incomplete pass or a fumble? — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) January 6, 2019