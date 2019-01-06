Chicago (CBS) — O’Hare International Airport now offers a new level of service for travelers with disabilities, and advocates say this is just the beginning.

Located at Terminal 2, the new “Changing Places” restroom features an adult changing table, motorized lift system and a wheelchair-accessible shower as well as a toilet and sink.

Advocacy groups believe it will open up travel opportunities for people with significant disabilities and their families and caregivers.

Commissioner Karen Tamley heads up the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities and says this is just the start.

“We are pleased to launch the new advisory committee that will seek the input from travelers with various types of disabilities,” Tamley said. “By listening to travelers and evaluating best practices in airport accessibility, we can move closer to our goal of making Chicago’s airports the most accessible in the nation.”

The airport is also looking to upgrade animal relief areas for people traveling with service dogs.