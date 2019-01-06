A detailed view of a Chicago Bears logo at Halas Hall, in Lake Forest, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(CBS) — The Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles open their NFL playoffs run at Solider Field on Sunday.

Here are five things to watch, according to CBS Chicago’s Ryan Baker.

Will Mitch be itchy? Mitchell Trubisky has a tendency to speed up when his emotions are running high. That leads to his intermittent inaccuracy issues (see his three interceptions vs. the Rams). The Bears need him calm, cool, and collected in his playoff debut

Fast-twitch Mitch: Trubisky’s running ability will be a key factor against an Eagles defense that lives on pressuring the quarterback. This becomes more critical with the Bears’ top three receivers coming back from injuries

Is Jackson ready for action? All-Pro Safety Eddie Jackson’s status is a game-time decision, but I think he definitely plays against Philadelphia. How effective he’ll be returning from a sprained right ankle is another is the question.

Jolly old St. Nick? The Bears must make Nick Foles uncomfortable and keep the Super Bowl MVP from adding to his postseason legend. Khalil Mack needs to feast on the bruised ribs that knocked Foles out of last week’s win in Washington.

Never underestimate the heart of a champion. The 9-7 Eagles had to win five of their last six to sneak into the Dance. But the reigning Super Bowl champs won’t be dethroned easily. Ex-Bear Alshon Jeffery will have something to prove, and Zach Ertz is a tough cover.