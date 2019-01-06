Chicago (CBS) — Maria Rojas, 64, has been located after she was reported missing, police said.

She was last seen Saturday at St. Gregory the Great Church at 5545 N. Paulina Street. She was wearing a dark green parka, blue jeans and black boots.

She suffers from dementia and is considered high risk.

She likes to frequent retail stores like Walgreens, Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s.

She is Hispanic and has blue eyes and brown hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.