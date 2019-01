Chicago (CBS) — Leidy Calderon-Rojas, 15, has been located after she was reported missing from Humboldt Park, police said.

She is known to frequent the 6100 block of South Whipple Street.

She was last seen on Jan. 1 wearing a thin black coat, gray shirt and white pants with holes in them.

She is Hispanic and has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.