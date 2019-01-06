CHICAGO (CBS)– The Purple Pig head bartender and sommelier, Alan Beasey joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot to talk about mental heath awareness in the restaurant Industry.

The suicide of chef Anthony Bourdain brought to light issues of mental health in the restaurant industry. The Purple Pig’s initiative with No Stigmas is fundraising to help people in the industry.

NoStigmas, a non-profit organization, is dedicated to creating a peer-to-peer support network built by and for those whose lives are affected by mental illness and suicide.

The Purple Pig established the Mind, Body, Spirit(free) program, which donates $1 to NoStigmas for every mocktail sold during the months of January and May (mental health awareness month).

The three mocktails available at The Purple Pig include the Cranberry Tarragon Soda, the Grape Cream Soda and The NoStigmas (aka Ginger Basil Soda).