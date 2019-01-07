CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was wounded in a shooting at a shopping center in southwest suburban Crestwood overnight. Crestwood police had to call for extra help after a Toyota Camry riddled with bullets pulled up to a Holiday Inn Express near Cicero and Rivercrest late Sunday night.

The car had at least six bullet holes in the windshield.

An employee at the hotel said five people, including the victim, came into the hotel. The victim had been shot in the head, and was taken to the hospital.

Alicia Renteria was heading to work when the Toyota pulled up to the hotel, and she helped the victim before paramedics arrived.

“The one that was shot, they just brought him towels and stuff like that to keep him warm,” she said. “They were just looking for help, that’s all, but we were able to help them, keep them here and stuff, but we didn’t know what was going on.”

The victim’s condition was not available Monday morning.

The group from the car told Renteria they were getting ready to go eat at a nearby restaurant, when someone shot at their car. Unconfirmed police dispatch reports indicated the shooting might have started at a nearby off-track betting facility.

Police did not provide any further details about the shooting. Officers from Crestwood, Alsip, and the Cook County Sheriff’s office responded to the shooting.