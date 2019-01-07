CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois residents looking for something to do in January and February can find a number of free days at Shedd Aquarium.

Shedd announced Monday that there will be 25 free days for residents in January and February including all of Martin Luther King Day weekend.

Residents can get free admission with a valid ID. Admission can be upgraded to include the 4-D Experience for $4.95 per guest.

Free days will be Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, and the aquarium will be open until 9 p.m. on Jan. 21. Mondays through Fridays will be free the entire month of February. A $3 transaction fee applies for all tickets reserved online.

The aquarium will be closed on Jan. 15 and Jan 16 for routine maintenance and cleaning.

Illinois Resident Free Days are sponsored by Ford Motor Company Fund.

Additional free days will be announced later in the year.

Shedd Aquarium is located at 1200 S. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, Illinois.