CHICAGO (CBS)– Esther Morrow, 74, has been reported missing from the Washington Park area, according to Chicago Police.

Police say Morrow was last seen on the 5600 block of S. Calumet Ave. wearing a grey cap, navy blue coat and black Nike gym shoes.

Morrow is described as 5-foot 9-inches tall, weighing 110 with brown hair.

Police say if located, Morrow may appear to be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at 312-747-8380.