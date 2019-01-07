CHICAGO (CBS)– Highland Park native Rachel Brosnahan won a Golden Globe Sunday for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

Brosnahan, a 2008 graduate of Highland Park High School, won for her starring role in Amazon Prime’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” She won her first Golden Globe last year.

Congratulations to Rachel Brosnahan (@RachelBros) – Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@maiseltv). – #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/pQMgLVN1Ju — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 7, 2019

Scott Shallenbarger, the Highland Park High School Theatre Arts director, had Brosnahan as a student.

“The students are so excited to see someone, that sat in the very same classroom as them, achieve something so spectacular,” he said. “What I value so much and what I tell them is I believe Rachel’s talent is award-winning worthy.”

Shallenbarger said he loves watching “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and remembers the actress as young student.

“Rachel, when she was a student was one of the most hardworking and ego free, she was profoundly concerned with ensuring her acting came from a place of truth,” he said.

Shallenbarger also added that as a student, Brosnahan was kind-hearted and collaborative. Shallenbarger uses Brosnahan’s story to encourage students to remember that working in the arts “is about the soul, not the ego.”

Shallenbarger said he is proud of Brosnahan’s speech she gave Sunday night and her focus on women. In her speech, the actress described the show’s leadership as a “matriarchy.”

“She is having such influence,” Shallenbarger said.