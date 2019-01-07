CHICAGO (CBS) — Video has been released after two Lakemoor police officers found themselves within inches of a murder suspect pointing a gun.

The incident happened back in July, but the tape showing the violent confrontation as captured by police bodycam was first released Monday.

Officer Briana Tedesco can be heard on the tape in a struggle with suspect Kenneth Martell. From a backup officer’s point of view Martell can be seen tugging at Tedesco.

Moments later another officer can be seen running toward the scene to help. Within seconds that officer shoots his weapon, killing Martell.

It happened in a gravel area near Four Season Boulevard.

Martell was wanted for robbing and killing an 88-year-old man in Pennsylvania earlier that month.

Both officers were cleared in July’s shooting.