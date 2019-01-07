CHICAGO (CBS) — Five people were arrested early Monday in the South Shore neighborhood, in connection to a carjacking Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood.

Police said, around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, two young men were parking a 2016 Honda Civic near Cicero and Augusta, when three armed men came up to them and demanded their vehicle.

The victims gave up their car, and the carjackers fled the scene.

Around 12:40 a.m. Monday, five teenagers – three 15-year-old boys and two 14-year-old boys – were arrested near 78th and Paxton, after officers saw them fleeing the stolen car.

All five have been charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle, and were due to appear in Juvenile Court on Monday, police said.