CHICAGO (CBS) — A wind advisory has been issued for the Chicago area for Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A strong cold front is heading toward Chicago and bringing high winds including gusts up to 50 mph. Some rain or snow showers are possible in the morning with clearing expected by afternoon as temperatures and chilly winds dominate. Temperatures will fall fall throughout the day into the 30s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and colder with a high temperature of 23 degrees.

Temperatures will begin rising heading toward the weekend with sunny skies and a high of 28 degrees Thursday.

Friday will bring a chance of snow at night and a high temperature of 33 degrees.

Expect morning snow showers Saturday and a high of 34 degrees.

Sunday should be partly sunny with a high of 34.