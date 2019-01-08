White Sox, Herrera Finalize $18M, 2-Year ContractHerrera will earn $8.5 million in each of the next two years as part of the deal and the White Sox have a $10 million option for 2021 with a $1 million buyout.

Boomer Esiason: Rivers' Best Chance To Beat BradyInside the NFL analyst Boomer Esiason looks at the Chargers-Patriots and other playoff matchups going into the divisional round.

Gaudreau Scores Twice As Flames Beat Blackhawks 4-3Johnny Gaudreau scored two more goals, David Rittich made 32 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Monday night.

NFL Team Grades Wild Card Playoffs: Road Teams RollThe Colts, Chargers and Eagles won wild-card games on the road to advance to the divisional round, with only the Cowboys winning at home.

Matt Nagy Was All Of Us After Cody Parkey's Double Doink Missed Field GoalThat was painful. And you could see it on the Bears' faces after Cody Parkey missed what would have been a game-winning field goal against the Eagles in the NFC playoffs, the ball bouncing off the left upright and the crossbar.

Blackhawks Beat Penguins 5-3Dylan Strome broke a tie 1:48 into the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Pittsburgh 5-3 on Sunday night.