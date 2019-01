CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman shot a 19-year-old man in the neck Tuesday morning, after he tried to rob her on the Far South Side, police said.

The man tried to rob the woman around 5:45 a.m., near 103rd and Normal, according to police.

The woman, who has a concealed carry permit, shot the robber in the neck.

The 19-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in serious condition.

Police did not say if the robber was armed. Area South detectives were investigating.