CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman shot and killed 19-year-old man Tuesday morning, after he tried to rob her in the Fernwood neighborhood on the Far South Side, police said.

Surveillance video shows the woman waiting alone at a bus stop at 103rd and Wallace around 5:45 a.m. Suddenly, she’s on the ground as a man runs around the corner. She then took off running down the street.

Police said a 19-year-old man had walked up to her, pulled out a weapon, and announced a robbery. The 25-year-old woman, who has a concealed carry license, pulled out her own gun and shot the robber in the neck.

Neighbors who heard what happened said the woman did what she had to do.

“In this day and age, they don’t care whether or not you’re a senior citizen, or you’re middle aged, or you’re a child. If they pull a gun on you, they intend to hurt you in some way, or take everything that you have worked for,” one woman said. “We don’t owe the offender anything.”

The robber was found a block away, and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

“I’m kind of proud that that’s what she did, because she stuck up for herself,” another woman said of the shooting.

Area South detectives were investigating.