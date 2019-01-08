CHICAGO (CBS)–A north suburban man is facing DUI charges for allegedly fleeing police and hiding in a swamp on a cold January day after crashing his car into a tree in north suburban Green Oaks.

Police clocked Gilberto Cuen-Alvarado, 26, of Park City, driving 50 MPH over the posted speed limit of 30 MPH on Jan. 7 around 9 p.m. near West Guerin Road and O’Plaine Road.

A police officer began following him, and found Cuen-Alvarado’s vehicle crashed into a tree on the 31000 block of O’Plaine Road a short time later.

Cuen-Alvarado and two passengers fled the crash scene, police said.

The trio allegedly hid from police in a swamp area and all were apprehended later that night, police said. They were wet and cold when police found them, according to a press release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Cuen-Alvarado and his passengers did not sustain serious injuries, according to police.

Cuen-Alvarado was charged with driving under the influence of drugs, leaving the scene of an accident, speeding 80 MPH in a 30 MPH zone, driving without insurance and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

A court date is scheduled for Feb. 27.