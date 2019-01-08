CHICAGO (CBS)–A gunman shot out an Uptown woman’s SUV window Tuesday morning before crashing a car in Lakeview, according to police.

The 32-year-old woman who was shot at, according to police, said she was near Montrose and Clarendon shortly after 5 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan shot out the back window of her vehicle.

The woman was uninjured, according to police, who said the suspect has been transported to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police said that approximately 10 minutes after the shooting, a black Toyota Corolla crashed into a tree on the 3200 block of North Inner Lake Shore Drive. Two men were seen getting out of the car, according to police.

Officers reported seeing the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. Police confirmed a witness account of seeing Uber decals displayed on the windows of the car.

A gun was found near the car, according to police.

About an hour after the crash, a man walked into the 19th District police station seeking medical help, according to police. He was transported to Thorek Hospital.