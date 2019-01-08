CHICAGO (CBS) — A proposal to build a 20,000-seat soccer stadium along the banks of the Chicago River on the North Side might be on life support. Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) is expected to announce Tuesday he will oppose a plan by developer Sterling Bay and Chicago Cubs owner Tom Ricketts to include the stadium in the $6 billion Lincoln Yards project in his ward.

According to published reports, the alderman’s decision comes after conducting an online poll that found 53 percent of his constituents were opposed to the stadium, which developers want to build at what is now the city’s Fleet & Facility Management site at Throop and Wabansia. Only 23 percent of those polled supported the stadium, while 25 percent were unsure.

Winning Hopkins’ support is crucial for the soccer stadium plan, as aldermen traditionally are given the final say on any development projects in their wards.

The stadium would host 18 regular season games for a United Soccer League expansion team owned by Ricketts, and would have a retractable roof to allow for concerts and other entertainment year-round.

However, constituents in the 2nd Ward raised concerns about the stadium’s impact on traffic.

Hopkins has yet to announce whether he’ll support the overall Lincoln Yards project, a plan for a 70-acre mixed-use development between Lincoln Park and Bucktown. The project would include 12 million square feet of new buildings, including skyscrapers as high as 50 stories.

The project is expected to take 10 years to complete, if approved, so it’s possible the developers could try to convince Hopkins to support the soccer stadium later, after new roads and bridges are built as part of the larger Lincoln Yards project.