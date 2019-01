CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are asking for help finding Daniela Vasquez, 16, of Chicago.

Daniela was last seen near Diversey and Central, and no one has heard from her since Monday.

She is Hispanic, 5 feet tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have information on where Daniela might be, contact the Area North Special Victims Unit at 312-744-8266