CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra has released video from an outgoing train showing the final moments before two Chicago police officers were hit and killed by a train while chasing after a suspect.

The video is not from the train that hit the officers.

But the bright lights of the officers’ flashlights are visible in the video.

Officers Eduardo Marmolejo and Conrad Gary were both rookies with the Chicago Police Department and were with the force for less than three years.