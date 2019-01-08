CHICAGO (CBS) — Two elderly women were knocked to the ground by a thief who made off with one of their purses Sunday night in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.

Police said an 84-year-old woman was walking near Rice and Oakley around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, when a man walked up and grabbed her purse, pulling her to the ground.

The purse snatcher also knocked an 85-year-old woman to the ground before jumping in a getaway car and fleeing the scene.

Police had only a vague description of the suspect, who got away in a cream or tan colored SUV or minivan.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Area Central detectives at 312-745-4489.