CHICAGO (CBS)– Tickets for the seventh annual Chicago Theatre Week are on now on sale.

From Feb. 7 to 17, hundreds of Chicago productions will offer discounted ticket prices, some as low as $15. Tickets can be purchased on chicagotheatreweek.com.

Some of the participating productions include “Mamma Mia!” at the Drury Lane Theatre and “Million Dollar Quartet” at the Marriott Theatre.

Chicago Theatre Week is presented by the League of Chicago Theatres in partnership with Choose Chicago.