By Megan Glaros
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Forecast, National Weather Service, Weather, weather advisory, Wind Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS)--A wind advisory is in effect for the Chicago area Tuesday, with temperatures expected to take a 30 degree dip by tomorrow.

Yesterday’s high of 53 degrees will be replaced Wednesday with highs in the low 20’s, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros.

On Tuesday, sustained winds are expected to reach the 30-40 MPH range by about 1:30 p.m., with gusts as high as 45 MPH or higher. High winds should last until 9 p.m.

weather advisory january 8 2019 Temps To Take A 30° Nosedive After Todays High Winds

The windy conditions could pose difficult conditions for drivers. Loose objects could be blown around and minor damage to tree limbs is possible.

The high winds are ushering in a cold air mass that will grip the Chicago area starting Wednesday.

Snow is expected to move into the area on Friday and Saturday.

 