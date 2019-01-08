CHICAGO (CBS)--A wind advisory is in effect for the Chicago area Tuesday, with temperatures expected to take a 30 degree dip by tomorrow.

Yesterday’s high of 53 degrees will be replaced Wednesday with highs in the low 20’s, according to CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros.

On Tuesday, sustained winds are expected to reach the 30-40 MPH range by about 1:30 p.m., with gusts as high as 45 MPH or higher. High winds should last until 9 p.m.

The windy conditions could pose difficult conditions for drivers. Loose objects could be blown around and minor damage to tree limbs is possible.

The high winds are ushering in a cold air mass that will grip the Chicago area starting Wednesday.

Snow is expected to move into the area on Friday and Saturday.