CHICAGO (CBS)– Residents are praising the 25 year-old woman, with a concealed carry license, who shot and killed a man who was trying to rob her at a bus stop.

Surveillance video shows the woman waiting alone at a bus stop at 103rd and Wallace around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday. Police say a 19-year-old man, in a light colored hoodie, pulled a gun on the woman in an attempt to rob her.

She pulled out her own gun and shot him in the neck.

Officials say the man then took her gun and ran.

Police found the man, near the tracks on the 400 block of W. 103rd. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“I think she did what she had to do, ’cause you know, crazy stuff happens like that out here every day, anytime,” Fernwood resident Breona Holmes said. “That’s self defense.”

“She is a hero,” resident Gator Sidney said. “If she hadn’t have shot him, she probably would have gotten messed up.”

A police car remained near the tracks and at this alley entrance Tuesday afternoon. Police are still looking for both guns.

“I don’t feel sorry for the guy at all, I feel sorry for her,” Sidney said.

The 19-year-old has had contact with the police.

Police say the woman is still being questioned as the investigation continues.