CHICAGO (CBS)–Furloughed government workers can get into Chicago’s Adler Planetarium for free until the government shutdown ends.

Starting Wednesday, the Adler box office will give two free general admission passes to anyone who shows a government ID. Upgrades to an all-access pass will be offered at a discounted price of $17.95 for adults and $16.95 for children.

The offer is good until the government shutdown ends.

The planetarium is located on the Museum Campus, 1300 South Lake Shore Drive, and is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.