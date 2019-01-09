AURORA, Ill. (AP) — The coroner in Kane County says rising opioid-related deaths has caused a budget overrun.

The (Aurora) Beacon-News reports that Kane County coroner Rob Russell seeks roughly $150,000 in addition to his $1 million budget to cover 2018 expenses for autopsies and toxicology reports.

Russell says he expects the final tally for the year to show more than 70 overdose deaths last year, compared with 67 in 2017. He plans to ask for the additional money Thursday at a public safety meeting.

