MANTENO, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs says it’s taking action after a case of Legionnaires’ disease was confirmed at a home for veterans.

The department says it was alerted early Tuesday by hospital medical staff that a resident of the Manteno Veterans’ Home had tested positive for the flu-like illness.

IDVA Director Stephen Curda says he directed staff to notify all residents or their next of kin or power of attorneys. The department also is activating a water safety response plan, which includes testing the water and checking residents’ vital signs more often.

Thirteen residents died and dozens of others were sickened after a 2015 outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at the veterans’ home in Quincy.

Governor Bruce Rauner faced heavy criticism for not immediately alerting residents or the public.

