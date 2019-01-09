If you found yourself yelling, “I could make that kick!” at the television on Sunday afternoon after Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed the potential game-winning field goal, Chicago-based brewery Goose Island would like you to prove it.
The brewery took to Twitter in defense of the Bears kicker on Monday, saying that fans were being too hard on Parkey. In addition, they announced that they would be building a set of uprights in the street by their brewery and offering fans a chance to prove their kicking prowess. The prize? “Eternal glory” and, of course, some free beer.
So, if you think you’ve got a better leg than an NFL kicker, there is your chance to try. The brewing company did have one other important bit of information that it wanted to make sure the public knew.