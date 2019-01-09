Ryan Mayer

If you found yourself yelling, “I could make that kick!” at the television on Sunday afternoon after Bears kicker Cody Parkey missed the potential game-winning field goal, Chicago-based brewery Goose Island would like you to prove it.

The brewery took to Twitter in defense of the Bears kicker on Monday, saying that fans were being too hard on Parkey. In addition, they announced that they would be building a set of uprights in the street by their brewery and offering fans a chance to prove their kicking prowess. The prize? “Eternal glory” and, of course, some free beer.

A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL. 2/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

This weekend during normal taproom hours we’ll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you’ll win beer for a year and eternal glory. More info coming soon. 4/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

So, if you think you’ve got a better leg than an NFL kicker, there is your chance to try. The brewing company did have one other important bit of information that it wanted to make sure the public knew.