CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who has spent the last 28 years in prison will not be released while he awaits a new trial.

Gerald Reed says police, under the direction of disgraced former commander Jon Burge, beat him into confessing to a 1990 double murder.

Last month a judge threw out Reed’s confession and ordered a new trial.

Family members and other supporters want him released immediately.

Wednesday Reed’s attorney filed a motion to dismiss the indictment. Prosecutors will respond at the next court hearing on Jan. 30.