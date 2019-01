Chicago (CBS) — A Chicago woman is in trouble for making a false emergency call that prompted a huge police response in Lake County.

Last month, police received a call that a man in Warren Township was threatening to shoot his wife.

A large number of officers went to the location.

Police later determined that 41-year-old Keesha Ingram made the false 911 call because the victim owed her money.

Ingram is charged with felony disorderly conduct.