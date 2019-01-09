CHICAGO (CBS)–A DePaul student was kidnapped and robbed Tuesday evening near campus, according to a safety alert issued by the university.

The student was walking in the alley behind the McDonald’s at Fullerton and Halsted around 8 p.m. on Jan. 8 when he was approached by two males and a female.

They forced him by gunpoint into a black car and drove him to an off-campus location, where he was robbed, according to a public safety alert from DePaul.

The victim was unharmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police or DePaul Public Safety at 773-325-7777.