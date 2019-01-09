CHICAGO (CBS) — A Lake County grand jury issued a 12-count indictment against former Illinois State Representative Nick Sauer on what’s being called “Non-consensual Dissemination of Private Sexual Images” involving two separate individuals.

Last July, the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office was contacted by the Illinois Legislative Inspector General about possible criminal activity by Sauer.

Sauer, who represented the 51st District, resigned within hours after revenge porn allegations surfaced on August 1.

Authorities with the Lake County State’s Attorney office said they are in contact with Sauer’s lawyers and he is expected to turn himself in by Thursday morning.

The freshman Republican lawmaker from Lake Barrington was a member of the House Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Task Force.

A Politico story alleged that Sauer used a fake Instagram account to send private photos of his ex-girlfriend, Katy Kelly, to other men.

Illinois is one of many states that have begun cracking down on revenge porn in recent years by adopting statutes that make it a crime to disseminate certain images without consent.

The charges are Class 4 felonies and carry anywhere from one to three years in prison.

