CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a two-year-old boy who was killed and dismembered in 2015 says they have been told the charges against the man accused of the murder might be reduced.

The family of Kyrian Knox says they were contacted by the state’s attorney’s office ahead of a court proceeding Wednesday to be notified the charges could be reduced.

Kyrian was killed in Rockford, dismembered and found in a Chicago lagoon in 2015. The Rockford boy’s severed head, hands, and feet were found in the Garfield Park lagoon on Labor Day weekend, but the body parts were not identified until two months later, after a DNA match was made.

Kyrian’s great grandmother Faye Harris keeps the toddler’s remains in a pendant in a necklace.

“I carry him around my neck,” she said. “This is Kyrian. He brought him to the city from Rockford and he chopped him up. He cut him up.”

Kamel Harris, who was watching the boy at the time, is accused of the murder.

“We are all suffering, and all we want is justice for Kyrian,” his great grandmother said.

Kamel Harris is currently charged with first degree murder, dismemberment of a human body and concealment of homicidal death.

Chicago police said in 2016 that the killing was allegedly fueled by an allergy.

“The baby apparently ingested milk, and the baby is lactose intolerant and cried all afternoon. And he just snapped and couldn’t deal with it,” police said.

“This has taken a really big toll on our family,” the great grandmother said.

She says the Cook County State’s Attorney notified the family and appeared in court Wednesday, possibly presenting Harris with lighter or reduced charges.

“That’s not justice,” she said. “We don’t have closure we needed for this.”

The state’s attorney’s office declined to comment on the case altogether. Harris will make his next court appearance next week.