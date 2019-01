CHICAGO (CBS)– Demetrius Cole, 13, has been reported missing from the West Roseland area, according to Chicago police.

Cole was last seen in the vicinity of 11300 S. Calumet Ave. wearing blue jeans, a green sweater and a grey skull cap.

According to police, Cole is 5-foot-6-inches and weighs 115 pounds.

Cole is know to frequent the area of 111th Vernon. Anyone with information is asked to call police.