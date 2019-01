CHICAGO (CBS)– Raziyah Hammond, 15, has been reported missing from the 7000 South block of Claremont, according to Chicago police.

Police describe the 15-year-old as 5-foot 1-inch tall, 125 pounds with long black hair.

Hammond was last seen wearing a long olive-green jacket and a grey jogging suit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.