Chicago (CBS) — One person was killed in a Merrillville trailer fire Wednesday.

Around 1:40 a.m. Wednesday, Hobart police responded to a fire on the 7100 block of Mississippi Street in Merrillville.

Witnesses who live in a house on the property told police they have a relative who lives in the trailer and that they knew there were space heaters and an electric blanket inside the trailer.

The Hobart Fire Department extinguished the fire and found the remains of one person, who has been identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Officers on the scene will review surveillance video from the residence to determine if there was any suspicious activity around the time of the fire.

The state fire marshal will assist in the investigation into the cause of the fire.