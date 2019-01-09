CHICAGO (CBS) — The manager of Poke Poké restaurant in the Loop has been suspended, after allegedly hitting a black teenager with a chair last week.

Kyle Johnson, 18, said he and his friends walked into the Hawaiian restaurant at Moroe and Wabaah on Jan. 2, because he saw someone inside wave at him. He said, when they got inside, the manager started yelling and swearing at them.

The manager then allegedly swung a chair, hitting Johnson in the arm. That’s when the teenager called police and began recording the incident on his cell phone.

The video has been viewed more than 22,000 times on Facebook.

The manager, Matthew Fezzey, has been suspended. In the video of the incident, he repeatedly said he was wrong, and said his reaction was his “first instinct” after previous encounters with black men.

“Two days ago, not trying to be racist, two black guys robbed two people right here,” Fezzey said in the video.

“Sir, but you threw a chair at me! I’m not those guys,” Johnson said.

“No, no. Listen, listen. Three days before that, I had two more black guys, I actually fought them in here. Eight p.m. at night, they tried threatening one of my employees and I had to fight them. When you guys came in here, I just get really f***ing defensive. Really defensive, because I have to fight them off all the time,” Fezzey said.

“Sir, you threw a chair at me,” Johnson responded.

“I know,” Fezzey added. “Again, I am f***ing way in the wrong. I feel bad, but that was just my first instinct, because I’ve had to deal with fights here, which I shouldn’t, and I legit thought we had to fight,” Fezzey said. “I shouldn’t have done that s***, man. I mean, it was wrong, but I’m not going to lie, man. I had to fight three people in my restaurant the other day. So I thought I had to fight some more people. So s***, I freaked out.”

The restaurant has apologized on Facebook, calling Fezzey’s behavior “absolutely unacceptable and against what we stand for.”

“We are taking this matter very seriously. Racism has no place in today’s society, and no one should ever be judged by the color of their skin. There are no excuses for what happened to Kyle and for that we apologize,” the post stated.