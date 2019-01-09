CHICAGO (CBS)– A law enforcement source confirms police are investigating R. Kelly’s studio following reports of a party being held there for his birthday Tuesday night.

This comes a day after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made an urgent plea for R. Kelly sexual abuse victims to come forward.

Officials confirm they have received calls after Foxx’s plea.

“Please come forward,” Foxx said in a press conference. “There is nothing that can be done to investigate these allegations without the cooperation of both victims and witnesses.”

A Cook County State’s Attorney representative said officials are “in the process of reviewing and following up on these calls.”

This plea is the result of a documentary about the Kelly, the Chicago born singer and his alleged treatment of women and girls over the last 30 years. The docuseries “Surviving R. Kelly” has sparked a criminal investigation in Georgia.

It’s put the spotlight back on the embattled singer’s alleged troubles, but his lawyer is dismissing the allegations.

Kelly’s attorney Stephen Greenberg is calling Foxx’s request for victims to come forward “absurd.”

Greenberg says the state’s attorney shouldn’t be soliciting cases, adding there are no current complaints and no evidence because “it didn’t happen.”

The Fulton County, Georgia, district attorney would not comment on the reports of an investigation into Kelly.